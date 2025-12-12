Left Menu

E-Cigarette Controversy: Anurag Thakur Demands Action

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging action against a TMC lawmaker seen smoking an e-cigarette in the House. Thakur emphasized the violation of decorum and legal norms, and requested a formal inquiry and disciplinary proceedings against the lawmaker.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has officially lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Thakur has called for action against a TMC member who was allegedly caught in the act of smoking an e-cigarette inside India's Parliament.

Thakur, not naming the accused TMC lawmaker in his initial address, detailed the incident in a written complaint, emphasizing the breach of parliamentary decorum and the violation of legal norms. He pointed out that the act was clearly visible to multiple parliamentarians during a session.

The MP from Hamirpur stated that the usage of e-cigarettes, banned in the country, in the 'sanctum sanctorum' sets a poor example especially when the government is taking a firm stance against tobacco and nicotine. Thakur urged Speaker Birla to ensure a swift inquiry and appropriate disciplinary action to preserve the dignity of the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

