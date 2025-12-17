Vande Mataram's Legacy: A Song of Unity Caught in Political Crossfire

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Wednesday, criticized the Congress for failing in its oppositional responsibilities, accusing it of ingrained appeasement politics. His comments came during a special Chhattisgarh Assembly session, celebrating 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

Highlighting the song's historical significance, Sai emphasized its inspiring role during India's freedom movement and warned against its political exploitation. He accused Congress of compromising on the song's dignity during the Emergency while noting its unity-inspiring legacy during the Swadeshi movement.

Opposition leader Charan Das Mahant urged for bipartisan discussions, emphasizing the song's symbolic sacrifices in freedom struggles. He cautioned against distorting historical narratives for political gains and defended former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who preserved the song's integrity. The assembly concluded without resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)