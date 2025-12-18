Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Ban on Surprise Congressional Visits to ICE Facilities

A federal judge ruled against Trump's administration policy preventing congressional members from unannounced visits to immigrant detention centers. The decision supports transparency and oversight, emphasizing real-time inspections as necessary amid reports of inadequate care and facilities violating federal law.

A federal judge handed down a decision on Wednesday that prohibits President Donald Trump's administration from preventing members of Congress from making surprise visits to immigrant detention centers. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb in Washington, D.C., declared that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's policies requiring a seven-day notice for such visits were in violation of federal law. The policy, adopted in June, deemed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field offices as 'off-limits for congressional oversight.'

The decision came as a result of a lawsuit filed by twelve Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives from states including California, Colorado, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, and Texas. They argued the necessity of real-time, unannounced visits to ensure transparency and prevent abuses at detention centers. Trump, a Republican, has emphasized a hardline stance on immigration, which includes the detention of thousands awaiting legal proceedings and a large-scale deportation effort.

Judge Cobb, appointed by Democratic former President Joe Biden, recognized that denying such visits contradicts a federal law from 2020. This law, enacted during Trump's first term, prevents ICE from requiring congressional notice for oversight visits. Notably, some Democratic officials have faced legal repercussions for protesting outside ICE facilities. For instance, New Jersey Representative LaMonica McIver was charged with assault in May following an incident at a Newark detention center. McIver denies any wrongdoing and claims her prosecution is politically charged.

