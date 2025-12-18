Left Menu

Trump’s Triumphs & Tribulations: A Year Back in Office

U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver a major address from the White House, recounting victories during his first year back in office. Amid economic concerns and ahead of the 2026 elections, Trump aims to reassure Americans on issues like affordability and border control, despite facing low approval ratings.

Updated: 18-12-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 04:23 IST
Trump’s Triumphs & Tribulations: A Year Back in Office
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to deliver a significant evening address from the White House, highlighting the successes of his first year back in office. Despite economic concerns among Americans and looming midterm elections, Trump plans to focus on his administration's achievements in reducing border crossings and managing goods prices.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt hinted that Trump might preview upcoming policy moves in his address, scheduled for 9 p.m. EST. This high-profile speech offers Trump a platform to tackle public worries over affordability, which he often dismisses as a Democratic invention. His controversial tariff policies have led to economic uncertainty, as reflected in his low approval ratings.

As the 2026 elections approach, presidential approval rates serve as a key metric for political prospects. Trump's Republicans aim to retain control of Congress, while Democrats target affordability and healthcare issues to gain voter support. However, Trump's approval has declined to near-year lows amid global and national policy controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

