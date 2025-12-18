Power Dynamics & Dinner Diplomacy: Inside Congress's Inner Circle

In the midst of an internal power struggle, Congress party leaders gathered for a dinner hosted by Minister Satish Jarkiholi, where political matters were inevitably on the menu. Sources report that over 30 legislators attended the event, which coincided with the winter session of the state legislature.

Though Jarkiholi downplayed the political significance of the assembly, others noted its importance in light of recent leadership speculations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was absent due to illness, remains central to the conjecture surrounding possible shifts in party dynamics.

As the Congress party approaches the halfway mark of its term, the question of leadership change persists against a backdrop of ongoing political maneuvering. Discussions of potential Cabinet reshuffles and party presidency changes add layers to the current political landscape.