Prime Minister Modi Honored with Order of Oman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with the Order of Oman by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, marking a significant recognition of his efforts to enhance bilateral ties. This prestigious honor was conferred during his two-day visit to Oman, which is a critical component of his three-nation tour including Jordan and Ethiopia.

The accolade from Oman adds to Modi's growing collection of over 28 international highest civilian awards, including recent honors like Ethiopia's Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia and Kuwait's Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer. Each award underlines his contribution to international relations.

Modi's visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman. Both nations are committed to deepening their strategic partnership in various sectors such as trade, investment, energy, defense, and culture. A warm welcome awaited the Prime Minister upon his arrival in Muscat, featuring a traditional guard of honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)