Odisha Legislators' Salary Hike Sparks Public Outcry: BJP Urges Reconsideration
Following public backlash against a proposal to triple the salaries and allowances of Odisha legislators, BJP MLAs are urging Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reassess the decision. Concerns over public opinion and potential political fallout have prompted discussions on revising the recently passed bills.
- Country:
- India
The controversy surrounding a significant salary hike for Odisha legislators has intensified, as BJP MLAs called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reevaluate the decision amidst public disapproval.
During a meeting, BJP legislators expressed concerns regarding the bills passed on December 9, which propose increased compensation for MLAs and key government figures. Despite unanimous passage in Assembly, the bills remain subject to the governor's approval.
Public opinion heavily criticizes the proposed increase, with social media amplifying concerns over widening income disparities between lawmakers and their constituents. As discussions continue, BJP urges consideration of political consequences and public sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Assures Pension Arrears Clearance by 2027
Labour's Precarious Position: A Symbiotic Struggle With Public Opinion
Chhattisgarh: A New Era of Trust and Stability Under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai
Galgotias University: A Beacon of Education Excellence Recognized by UP's Chief Minister
Aroop Biswas wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking to be relieved of Sports department responsibilities: TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.