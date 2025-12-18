Odisha Legislators' Salary Hike Sparks Public Outcry: BJP Urges Reconsideration

The controversy surrounding a significant salary hike for Odisha legislators has intensified, as BJP MLAs called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reevaluate the decision amidst public disapproval.

During a meeting, BJP legislators expressed concerns regarding the bills passed on December 9, which propose increased compensation for MLAs and key government figures. Despite unanimous passage in Assembly, the bills remain subject to the governor's approval.

Public opinion heavily criticizes the proposed increase, with social media amplifying concerns over widening income disparities between lawmakers and their constituents. As discussions continue, BJP urges consideration of political consequences and public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)