Left Menu

Odisha Legislators' Salary Hike Sparks Public Outcry: BJP Urges Reconsideration

Following public backlash against a proposal to triple the salaries and allowances of Odisha legislators, BJP MLAs are urging Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reassess the decision. Concerns over public opinion and potential political fallout have prompted discussions on revising the recently passed bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:43 IST
Odisha Legislators' Salary Hike Sparks Public Outcry: BJP Urges Reconsideration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding a significant salary hike for Odisha legislators has intensified, as BJP MLAs called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reevaluate the decision amidst public disapproval.

During a meeting, BJP legislators expressed concerns regarding the bills passed on December 9, which propose increased compensation for MLAs and key government figures. Despite unanimous passage in Assembly, the bills remain subject to the governor's approval.

Public opinion heavily criticizes the proposed increase, with social media amplifying concerns over widening income disparities between lawmakers and their constituents. As discussions continue, BJP urges consideration of political consequences and public sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025