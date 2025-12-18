Left Menu

Javed Akhtar Condemns Bihar CM's Veil Incident

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar strongly criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for pulling off a woman's veil at a public event, calling for an apology. The act, captured in a viral video, has sparked political controversy and criticism, including from West Asian countries. Akhtar condemned the incident on social media.

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has publicly condemned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for removing a woman's veil at a public function, demanding an unconditional apology from Kumar.

The incident, widely circulated on social media, occurred during an official event at the CM's secretariat and has sparked a major political controversy, with criticisms extending to international forums, including several West Asian nations.

Akhtar addressed accusations of selective outrage via social media, asserting his longstanding opposition to both the conservative 'parda' concept and those within his community who exhibit regressive ideologies.

