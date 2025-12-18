Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Demands Apology Over Veil Incident, Criticizes BJP's Double Standards

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calls for a public apology from Bihar's Nitish Kumar following a controversial incident where a Muslim woman's veil was removed. Abdullah criticizes BJP's inconsistent reactions to religious matters and discusses fairness in professional selections and political responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:33 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for an apology from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after a controversial incident involving a Muslim doctor's veil. The video of Kumar removing the veil during an event in Patna has sparked national outrage.

Abdullah accused the BJP of displaying double standards in matters of religious identity, suggesting that reactions would differ if the situation involved a Hindu woman and a Muslim leader. He urged Kumar to apologize and encourage the doctor to accept her appointment letter.

Abdullah also addressed issues in Jammu and Kashmir, advocating for merit-based selections in education and sports, and emphasized the importance of maintaining the secular 'Idea of India.' He pledged to withhold comments on new legislation until further study.

(With inputs from agencies.)

