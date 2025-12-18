Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Champions Nation Above Ideology at IIMUN

Sachin Pilot emphasized prioritizing the nation above political ideologies, advocating for inclusive governance and collective progress. Speaking at IIMUN, he stressed that serving the country involves being responsible, engaged citizens, while asserting that governance should be about effective service rather than allegiance to a particular ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:43 IST
Sachin Pilot
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot delivered a compelling message at the 'Role Model Series' during the 11th edition of the International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), highlighting the importance of placing the nation above political ideologies.

In his address, Pilot asserted that serving India does not necessarily mean being a politician; rather, he encouraged individuals to be engaged citizens committed to the country's progress. He noted that ideological differences should not overshadow the broader goal of national development.

Pilot also addressed the issue of politicians switching sides, attributing it to personal choice and emphasizing that governance should be about capability and service. He called for inclusive governance and consensus-building, underscoring the importance of diverse viewpoints in driving the nation's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

