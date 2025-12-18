Sachin Pilot Champions Nation Above Ideology at IIMUN

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot delivered a compelling message at the 'Role Model Series' during the 11th edition of the International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), highlighting the importance of placing the nation above political ideologies.

In his address, Pilot asserted that serving India does not necessarily mean being a politician; rather, he encouraged individuals to be engaged citizens committed to the country's progress. He noted that ideological differences should not overshadow the broader goal of national development.

Pilot also addressed the issue of politicians switching sides, attributing it to personal choice and emphasizing that governance should be about capability and service. He called for inclusive governance and consensus-building, underscoring the importance of diverse viewpoints in driving the nation's advancement.

