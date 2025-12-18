Left Menu

AAP Triumphs in Punjab's Rural Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, secured a notable victory in Punjab's zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls, highlighting broad support in rural areas for the Bhagwant Mann-led government. Opposition parties accused AAP of misconduct, accusations Kejriwal and CM Mann denied, asserting fair election conduct.

In a sweeping victory, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dominated Punjab's zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls, garnering significant support in rural areas. Party chief Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the rural electorate's approval of the Bhagwant Mann-led state government, which has been in power since last year.

Kejriwal, joined by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, addressed the media, dispelling opposition claims of electoral misconduct, insisting that the polls were conducted fairly. The AAP's win includes 70% of the contested seats, a significant indicator of their regional strength ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The AAP leadership attributed their electoral success to effective governance initiatives, such as combatting drug smuggling and enhancing power and water supply in rural areas. CM Mann countered accusations from the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, emphasizing fair play and targeting opposition leaders for alleged prior misconduct in elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

