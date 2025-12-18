Congress's Resilience in Telangana: Rural Polls Reflect Continued Dominance

The Congress party has reaffirmed its political dominance in Telangana, securing the majority of seats in recent gram panchayat elections. Despite these polls being officially conducted on a non-party basis, candidates with Congress backing emerged victorious in a majority, underscoring the party's enduring influence in regional politics.

Political analysts identify these results as a testament to Congress's enduring clout, particularly with its recent success in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll and substantial victories in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In contrast, the BRS maintains a foothold in rural areas but grapples with setbacks, notably failing to capture Jubilee Hills.

The BJP, struggling to gain significant ground, suffered another blow when it failed to secure its deposit in Jubilee Hills. The staggering turnout of 85.30% of eligible voters in the panchayat elections reflects widespread engagement in navigating the state's political landscape, where Congress continues to be a formidable force.

(With inputs from agencies.)