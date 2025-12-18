EU's Financial Gambit: The Frozen Russian Assets Debate

European Union leaders faced a critical summit on Thursday, aiming to resolve differences over using frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's military efforts. This meeting is viewed as a pivotal test of the EU's unity and strength amidst escalating geopolitical tensions.

The EU considers Russia's conflict a direct threat to its security, driving its desire to continue financing Ukraine's defense. However, with strained public finances across the EU, the proposal to use frozen Russian central bank assets poses significant legal and financial risks, particularly for Belgium, where a majority of these assets are held.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy participated in the discussions, emphasizing the moral and legal justification for tapping into Russian assets. Yet, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has expressed ongoing concerns about risk-sharing guarantees, leaving the possibility of an agreement uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)