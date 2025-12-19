Turmoil in Dhaka: The Aftermath of Hadi's Assassination
Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent figure in the July Uprising and electoral candidate, was shot and later died in Singapore. His death ignited protests in Dhaka, with promises of justice from Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. The unrest highlights tensions within Bangladesh's political landscape.
Sharif Osman Hadi, an influential leader in Bangladesh's July Uprising, died following an attack last week. The incident occurred amid his election campaign in Dhaka, leaving the nation mourning and seeking justice.
Hadi's death, announced by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has sparked widespread protests in Dhaka. Demonstrators gathered at Shahbagh, chanting slogans and expressing their outrage, while the government pledged swift legal action.
The unrest has included attacks on media offices, notably targeting Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. These events underscore the nation's political volatility, with many looking to Hadi's legacy as a symbol of democratic resilience.
