ECB Holds Steady: Inflation Goals Reaffirmed Amid Economic Growth

In a pivotal announcement, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde confirmed that the governing council has decided to keep the primary interest rates unchanged. This follows a comprehensive assessment demonstrating that inflation should stabilize around the 2% target in the medium term.

The revised economic projections show that headline inflation is expected to average 2.1% in 2025 and just below 2% by 2027. Lagarde indicated that economic growth forecasts have been upgraded, with growth projected at 1.4% by 2025.

The ECB highlighted its commitment to monitoring financial and monetary conditions while factoring in geopolitical uncertainties. International risks and domestic concerns dictate the bank's decision-making framework, ensuring inflation stabilizes sustainably in the euro area.