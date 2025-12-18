ECB Holds Steady: Inflation Goals Reaffirmed Amid Economic Growth
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde announced that the ECB is keeping interest rates unchanged, forecasting inflation near the 2% target. Revised projections show stronger economic growth, driven by domestic demand. The ECB remains committed to adaptive monetary policy, considering inflation risks and economic conditions.
In a pivotal announcement, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde confirmed that the governing council has decided to keep the primary interest rates unchanged. This follows a comprehensive assessment demonstrating that inflation should stabilize around the 2% target in the medium term.
The revised economic projections show that headline inflation is expected to average 2.1% in 2025 and just below 2% by 2027. Lagarde indicated that economic growth forecasts have been upgraded, with growth projected at 1.4% by 2025.
The ECB highlighted its commitment to monitoring financial and monetary conditions while factoring in geopolitical uncertainties. International risks and domestic concerns dictate the bank's decision-making framework, ensuring inflation stabilizes sustainably in the euro area.
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Paves Pathway to Economic Growth with Mega Road Projects
Rupee's Rollercoaster: Navigating Currency Weakness Amid Economic Growth
Moldova's Path to Economic Growth Amidst Uncertainty
Global Markets Stir Amid AI Spending Concerns and Monetary Policy Shifts
Wall Street Uncertainty: Investors Seek Monetary Policy Clues Amid Oracle Funding Concerns