Putin's Press Conference: Key Remarks on Ukraine, Economy, and European Relations
President Vladimir Putin addressed various issues during his annual press conference, emphasizing readiness for Ukraine peace talks, challenges on the economic front, and criticism of European attempts to seize Russian assets. He detailed strategies to tackle economic slowdown and maintain financial stability in Russia, while affirming commitment to defending Russian interests abroad.
In his end-of-year press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness for dialogue with Ukraine, mentioning that Russia consistently seeks a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict. While signals from Ukraine have not been as encouraging, Putin reiterated Moscow's readiness for talks to end hostilities rooted in long-standing issues.
The Russian President claimed that military advances have shifted strategically in his country's favor, asserting that Russian forces are now taking the initiative throughout the conflict zone. These developments, he stated, mark a turning point in the ongoing military engagements.
Addressing European efforts to seize Russian assets, Putin described the actions as 'daylight robbery' and warned of severe repercussions if such practices continue. He highlighted the broader consequences this could have on global financial systems and declared Russia's intent to protect its interests legally and diplomatically.
