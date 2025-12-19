Tensions Rise: Trump's Strategic Maneuvers in Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that military intervention in Venezuela remains a possibility. In an interview with NBC News, he confirmed that additional seizures of oil tankers in the region are expected, following the recent capture of a sanctioned vessel off Venezuela's coast.

The president's administration has ordered a blockade of oil tankers entering and exiting Venezuela, intensifying pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's regime by targeting its oil revenue. This move has drawn criticism from the Venezuelan government, labeling it a 'grotesque threat.'

Trump's strategy includes increased military presence in the region and multiple strikes in strategic waters, actions that have resulted in Venezuelan casualties. While Trump remains vague on ousting Maduro, the ongoing strategy implies economic and political leverage. Maduro claims the U.S. actions aim to overthrow his government and seize control of Venezuela's oil reserves.

