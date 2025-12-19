In a bold move against U.S. sanctions, Venezuela authorized two massive oil tankers to set sail for China on Thursday. As the latest act in the ongoing geopolitical tensions, these carriers will be among the few to leave the country's shores following a recent U.S. confiscation of a Venezuelan oil-laden ship.

The supertankers, each holding around 1.9 million barrels of Venezuela's Merey heavy crude, have remained unsanctioned by current U.S. criteria. Sources from state-owned PDVSA revealed the tankers will navigate stealthily from the main port with transponders off, a common practice among ships classified under the 'shadow fleet' to dodge international restrictions.

The move comes at a critical juncture as PDVSA resumed loading operations after a cyberattack halt, seeking ways to circumvent a U.S.-imposed 'blockade.' This blockade, sharply criticized by Venezuela's government as an infringement on free trade and navigation, continues to stifle the country's already dwindling oil exports since the enforcement last week.

