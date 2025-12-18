High-Stakes Diplomacy: Syrian, Kurdish, U.S. Officials Scramble to Meet Year-End Deal Deadline

Syrian, Kurdish, and U.S. officials are racing against the clock to achieve progress on a critical agreement before the year ends. The deal aims to unify Kurdish forces with the Syrian state, according to multiple sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations.

Fast-paced discussions have recently intensified despite numerous delays and frustrations. A proposal from Damascus suggests reorganizing the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into divisions and integrating with Syrian army units. Nonetheless, expectations for a comprehensive resolution remain low as discussions continue.

A failure to reconcile Syria's deeply rooted internal divisions threatens to reignite armed conflict, risking regional instability and drawing Turkey into the fray. While both sides accuse each other of stalling, urgency is paramount to prevent further escalation.

