In a stark reiteration of his stance, President Vladimir Putin on Friday made it clear that there would be no compromise on his terms to end the conflict in Ukraine. At his annual year-end press conference, he accused the European Union of engaging in 'daylight robbery' by freezing Russian assets.

Putin expressed skepticism over Ukraine's willingness to enter into a peace deal, despite some 'signals' of dialogue interest. He emphasized Russia's readiness for a peaceful resolution based on specific principles announced in a prior address, urging Ukraine to forego NATO ambitions and relinquish territorial claims.

Meanwhile, the European Union adjusted its strategy, opting to fund Ukraine's defense through borrowed cash rather than frozen Russian assets. On the battlefield, Putin asserted Russian advances, casting doubt on Ukrainian resistance claims. Simultaneously, the Russian economy shows signs of deceleration, influencing the central bank to cut interest rates under commercial pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)