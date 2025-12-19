Left Menu

Putin's Unyielding Stand: The War in Ukraine

President Putin reiterated no compromise on Ukraine peace terms, accused the EU of 'daylight robbery' over Russian assets, and stressed Russia's battlefield progress. Meanwhile, EU leaders revised aid plans, and the central bank adjusted interest rates amid economic slowdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:55 IST
Putin's Unyielding Stand: The War in Ukraine
Putin

In a stark reiteration of his stance, President Vladimir Putin on Friday made it clear that there would be no compromise on his terms to end the conflict in Ukraine. At his annual year-end press conference, he accused the European Union of engaging in 'daylight robbery' by freezing Russian assets.

Putin expressed skepticism over Ukraine's willingness to enter into a peace deal, despite some 'signals' of dialogue interest. He emphasized Russia's readiness for a peaceful resolution based on specific principles announced in a prior address, urging Ukraine to forego NATO ambitions and relinquish territorial claims.

Meanwhile, the European Union adjusted its strategy, opting to fund Ukraine's defense through borrowed cash rather than frozen Russian assets. On the battlefield, Putin asserted Russian advances, casting doubt on Ukrainian resistance claims. Simultaneously, the Russian economy shows signs of deceleration, influencing the central bank to cut interest rates under commercial pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025