The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a commanding lead in Punjab's zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections, as per the results announced on Wednesday. The ruling party views this as a testament to their successful governance and policies focused on the welfare of the state's people.

However, the opposition has raised serious concerns over the integrity of the election process. Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and BJP leader Tarun Chugh have accused the AAP of manipulating the electoral process and misusing government resources to influence the outcome.

Amid these allegations, counting continues, with nearly half of the state's 9,000 candidates having participated. Opposition factions demand immediate intervention from electoral authorities to ensure transparency, insisting that any further interference would erode public trust in the democratic process.

