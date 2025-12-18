Maharashtra Gears Up for Peaceful Local Elections: Security Tightened Ahead of Polls
Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare has instructed district and police officials to ensure peaceful state elections. Polling for municipal councils and nagar panchayats is scheduled for December 20, with counting on December 21. Officials have been urged to maintain smooth operations and communicate actions promptly to all stakeholders.
The Maharashtra State Election Commissioner, Dinesh Waghmare, has mandated that district administrations and law enforcement implement stringent measures to guarantee smooth upcoming municipal elections in the state.
The elections to appoint leadership in 24 municipal councils and 154 local bodies are set for December 20, with counting on December 21. This follows the first election phase on December 2.
During video conferences with various district and police leaders, Waghmare emphasized the need for seamless electoral processes, urging immediate action against disturbances. Officials are tasked with keeping the media and public well-informed to prevent misinformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
