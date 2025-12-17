Germany Launches Unified Drone Defense Centre

Germany has taken a significant step forward in national security by opening its first joint drone defense centre in Berlin. This initiative aims to streamline federal and state capabilities in addressing vulnerabilities posed by espionage and sabotage, as confirmed by the interior ministry.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt highlighted the enhanced speed and precision in combatting hybrid threats, following reports of drones, allegedly operated by Russia, disrupting European airspace. Despite these activities, the Kremlin denies responsibility.

The new centre addresses previous fragmentation in drone detection and countermeasures by consolidating efforts across federal and state police, as well as the German armed forces, ensuring coordinated and effective responses without altering decision-making powers.

