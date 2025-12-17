Left Menu

Germany Launches Unified Drone Defense Centre

Germany inaugurates its first joint drone defense centre in Berlin, enhancing coordinated efforts between federal and state authorities to protect against espionage and hybrid threats. This initiative responds to drone activities threatening European airspace, attributed to Russia, though denied by the Kremlin.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has taken a significant step forward in national security by opening its first joint drone defense centre in Berlin. This initiative aims to streamline federal and state capabilities in addressing vulnerabilities posed by espionage and sabotage, as confirmed by the interior ministry.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt highlighted the enhanced speed and precision in combatting hybrid threats, following reports of drones, allegedly operated by Russia, disrupting European airspace. Despite these activities, the Kremlin denies responsibility.

The new centre addresses previous fragmentation in drone detection and countermeasures by consolidating efforts across federal and state police, as well as the German armed forces, ensuring coordinated and effective responses without altering decision-making powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

