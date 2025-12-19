Left Menu

Jakhar Calls for Urgent Probe into Alleged Gangster-Politics Nexus in Punjab

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has called for an impartial investigation into a gangster's allegations, linking the Chief Minister's Office to criminal activity. He criticized the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for allegedly using gangsters in local elections and highlighted concerns about the state's economic and social challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Punjab | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:51 IST
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Friday demanded a prompt and unbiased investigation into recent allegations by a gangster who claimed connections to the Chief Minister's Office. The gangster alleged ties with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the last Zila Parishad elections, raising significant political concerns.

In a press conference, Jakhar expressed willingness to trust Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over a criminal. However, he insisted on an immediate inquiry to uphold public trust. The gangster purportedly stated he was transferred from Assam to Punjab to intimidate voters through threatening calls.

Jakhar criticized the current political climate under the AAP, accusing it of mingling with criminals and endangering democracy. He highlighted Punjab's economic woes and law enforcement challenges, urging legal justice over police encounters and emphasizing new employment laws to combat corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

