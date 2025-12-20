Left Menu

Trump Administration Targets Diversity Visa Program Amid Controversy

Donald Trump's administration is imposing tighter regulations on the Diversity Visa Program following a criminal incident linked to a visa recipient. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced a temporary halt to the program. Critics argue the move targets immigration from specific countries under the guise of national security concerns.

Updated: 20-12-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:19 IST
Donald Trump

The Trump administration is making moves to rein in the Diversity Visa Program following an incident tied to a visa holder. The suspect, involved in an attack at Brown University, was found dead in New Hampshire. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem stated the man's entry through the program necessitated its suspension.

While the immediate repercussions of the halt remain uncertain, the administration's stance illustrates its broader immigration policy goals. Critics highlight that the actions aim to reduce immigration under the guise of national security, although officials argue the steps are justified and necessary.

The program, which began in 1990, offers 55,000 visas annually. Its proponents argue it enhances diversity, but opponents have long targeted it for reform. This latest incident serves as a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over U.S. legal immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

