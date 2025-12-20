Left Menu

India's Global Image: Redefining Perceptions and Influence

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed India's evolving global image at the Symbiosis International University convocation, highlighting increased global influence, improvements in ease of living and doing business, and India's growing talent pool and skills. The geopolitical landscape is shifting, with India assuming a noteworthy role.

Updated: 20-12-2025 13:30 IST
At the 22nd convocation of Symbiosis International University in Pune, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the world's increasingly positive perception of India.

Jaishankar emphasized the shift in global economic and political dynamics, noting the rise of multiple centers of power and India's strengthened reputation internationally.

India's growing influence is evident through its global capability centers and demand for Indian talent, underscoring the importance of human resources. Jaishankar pointed out that effective leadership and governance have been pivotal in India's socio-economic transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

