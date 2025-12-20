India's Global Image: Redefining Perceptions and Influence

At the 22nd convocation of Symbiosis International University in Pune, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the world's increasingly positive perception of India.

Jaishankar emphasized the shift in global economic and political dynamics, noting the rise of multiple centers of power and India's strengthened reputation internationally.

India's growing influence is evident through its global capability centers and demand for Indian talent, underscoring the importance of human resources. Jaishankar pointed out that effective leadership and governance have been pivotal in India's socio-economic transformation.

