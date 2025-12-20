Left Menu

India's Strategic T20 Selection: Agarkar Explains Gill's Omission

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar cites Shubman Gill's recent lack of runs and team combination needs as reasons for his exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad. Despite being a quality player, Gill was replaced by Ishan Kishan to enhance the squad's balance. India’s captain, Suryakumar Yadav, remains optimistic about rediscovering his form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:59 IST
On Saturday, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar explained Shubman Gill's exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad, citing his recent batting slump and the need for a balanced team combination. Despite serving as the national T20 vice-captain, Gill's performance against Sri Lanka was underwhelming, leading to his omission.

Agarkar highlighted the importance of team balance, opting for Ishan Kishan over Gill due to Kishan's stellar performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. India sought to maximize flexibility by including an extra wicket-keeper, resulting in the difficult decision to drop Gill from the lineup.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav reiterated the strategic necessity of Gill's omission but expressed personal determination to overcome his own form issues before the World Cup. Despite his current struggles, Yadav is confident in India's squad and looks forward to the challenge of playing in front of home crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

