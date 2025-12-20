NASA Battles to Regain Contact with Maven Mars Probe

NASA is working to regain contact with its Mars probe, Maven, which has been unresponsive for nearly two weeks, according to a statement given to the German news agency DPA by a NASA spokeswoman. The agency has not received regular data but detected a short signal suggesting an unexpected rotation of the craft.

Since its launch at the end of 2013, Maven has orbited Mars, providing crucial atmospheric research data. This probe has been pivotal in understanding Mars' upper atmosphere, ionosphere, and their interactions with the sun and solar wind, contributing fundamental insights to planetary science.

NASA continues to operate other missions on Mars, including the Mars Odyssey and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, along with the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers on the planet's surface. The loss of contact with Maven highlights the challenges space missions often face in the harsh environment of our neighboring planet.

(With inputs from agencies.)