PM Modi's Monumental Assam Visit: Projects, Addresses, and Interactions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday for a significant two-day visit during which he will inaugurate projects valued at approximately Rs 15,600 crore and address the public.

Upon his landing at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, the Prime Minister was greeted by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other senior government officials. Modi proceeded to a new airport complex nearby to unveil an 80-foot statue of Gopinath Bardoloi, crafted by renowned artist Ram Sutar.

Modi is also scheduled to unveil a Rs 4,000-crore new terminal at the airport, spend time inside, and address a public gathering outside the terminal. Later, the Prime Minister is set to participate in a roadshow to the BJP headquarters, where he will engage with party workers before staying overnight at the state guest house in Khanapara.

(With inputs from agencies.)