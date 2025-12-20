Left Menu

Modi Prepares BJP for Assam Elections with Grassroots Interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the BJP state headquarters in Assam to discuss preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. During a casual interaction with party leaders, Modi focused on strengthening the party's organizational base and gauging public perception of the government, following a roadshow in Guwahati.

Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Assam's BJP state headquarters, emphasized election preparations and party cohesion ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The visit, characterized by informal conversations, allowed Modi to connect with party members intimately.

On his nearly one-hour-long stop at Vaypayee Bhawan, Modi expressed interest in the state's political pulse, inquiring about public sentiment and the progress of grassroots organizing efforts. Notably, he engaged with senior leaders without the usual formalities of a high-ranking visit.

The Prime Minister's visit coincided with his leadership of a large roadshow and a ceremony unveiling a statue of Assam's first Chief Minister. Modi's grassroots approach and subsequent interactions signal a strategic focus on Assam amidst its politically crucial assembly elections.

