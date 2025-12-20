Left Menu

Kolkata Congress Workers Unite to Uphold the Constitution

In a show of unity, Congress workers gathered in Kolkata to read the Constitution's Preamble, emphasizing its importance in safeguarding religious freedom and fundamental rights. The event, attended by political leaders and faith representatives, underscored the significance of constitutional protection for maintaining these liberties.

Kolkata Congress Workers Unite to Uphold the Constitution
In a significant demonstration, hundreds of Congress workers assembled on Saturday in Kolkata's Dharmatala area, collectively reading the Preamble of the Constitution. This event highlights the party's commitment to upholding constitutional values.

State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar, along with the state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir and former MP Pradip Bhattacharjee, participated in the event held at Rani Rashmoni Avenue. Copies of the Preamble, translated in Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, and English, were distributed to the attendees, who read them aloud, reiterating the importance of constitutional awareness among the populace.

The gathering was notable for the presence of leaders from various faiths, emphasizing the need for unity in preserving religious freedom and fundamental rights. Sarkar stressed that protecting the Constitution is crucial for safeguarding these liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

