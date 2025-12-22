Harish Rawat Demands Apology Over AI-Generated Reel Controversy

In a brewing political storm, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has demanded an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for an AI-generated video accusing him of 'Muslim appeasement'. Rawat, a veteran Congress leader, insists the clip, shared by the BJP's state unit on social media, falsely portrays him.

The controversial video begins with Rawat making an apparent statement of refuge in Muslims, shrines, and 'love jihad', followed by images suggesting a transformation of Uttarakhand into a land of 'mazaars'. Concluding with footage of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied by police and bulldozers, it warns against tampering with the region's culture.

Rawat threatened legal action and a protest if the reel is not removed. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt dismissed the concerns, claiming such perceptions of Congress are rooted in reality, welcoming Rawat to file a complaint.