Left Menu

Harish Rawat Demands Apology Over AI-Generated Reel Controversy

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat has called on the BJP to apologize and remove an AI-generated social media reel accusing him of 'Muslim appeasement'. Rawat contends the video spreads false narratives and threatens to file an FIR if not retracted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-12-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 09:08 IST
Harish Rawat Demands Apology Over AI-Generated Reel Controversy
Harish Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

In a brewing political storm, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has demanded an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for an AI-generated video accusing him of 'Muslim appeasement'. Rawat, a veteran Congress leader, insists the clip, shared by the BJP's state unit on social media, falsely portrays him.

The controversial video begins with Rawat making an apparent statement of refuge in Muslims, shrines, and 'love jihad', followed by images suggesting a transformation of Uttarakhand into a land of 'mazaars'. Concluding with footage of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied by police and bulldozers, it warns against tampering with the region's culture.

Rawat threatened legal action and a protest if the reel is not removed. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt dismissed the concerns, claiming such perceptions of Congress are rooted in reality, welcoming Rawat to file a complaint.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025