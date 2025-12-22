Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's Remarkable Year in Indian Athletics Amidst Doping Scandals

Neeraj Chopra showcased his prowess in athletics by surpassing the 90m mark in javelin throw, while Indian athletics faced a doping crisis. Despite personal victories and hosting successful events, the sport was overshadowed by numerous doping cases, prompting stricter measures. India continues to bid for major international events.

Updated: 22-12-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:05 IST
Neeraj Chopra's Remarkable Year in Indian Athletics Amidst Doping Scandals
Neeraj Chopra emerged as a pivotal figure in Indian athletics, overcoming challenges to surpass the coveted 90-meter mark in the javelin throw during the Doha Diamond League. Despite his achievements, he faced a setback at the World Championships in Tokyo, finishing outside the medals.

Amidst Chopra's personal triumphs, Indian athletics grappled with prevailing doping issues. A significant number of athletes, including some prominent figures, were entangled in doping violations, prompting the Athletics Federation of India to implement stricter regulations to mitigate the issue.

On a positive note, Chopra hosted and won a World Athletics Continental Tour event in India, as the nation successfully organized other athletic tournaments. These efforts are part of India's continuous bid to become a hub for international athletics events, elevating its global standing in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

