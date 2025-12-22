Neeraj Chopra's Remarkable Year in Indian Athletics Amidst Doping Scandals

Neeraj Chopra emerged as a pivotal figure in Indian athletics, overcoming challenges to surpass the coveted 90-meter mark in the javelin throw during the Doha Diamond League. Despite his achievements, he faced a setback at the World Championships in Tokyo, finishing outside the medals.

Amidst Chopra's personal triumphs, Indian athletics grappled with prevailing doping issues. A significant number of athletes, including some prominent figures, were entangled in doping violations, prompting the Athletics Federation of India to implement stricter regulations to mitigate the issue.

On a positive note, Chopra hosted and won a World Athletics Continental Tour event in India, as the nation successfully organized other athletic tournaments. These efforts are part of India's continuous bid to become a hub for international athletics events, elevating its global standing in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)