Corruption Charges Mount: Kerala's DIG of Prisons Faces Fresh Probe

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is ramping up its investigation into DIG of Prisons M K Vinod Kumar, who is now under scrutiny for allegedly accumulating wealth far beyond his official income. This development marks another chapter in Kumar's ongoing legal troubles related to corruption.

Officials confirmed on Monday that procedures are underway to officially register a case concerning Kumar's financial irregularities. As part of the investigation, vigilance teams conducted thorough searches at Kumar's residences in Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram over the weekend, uncovering crucial financial documents.

Kumar, previously implicated in a scandal involving the acceptance of bribes in exchange for parole, faces accusations detailed in an FIR. The charge sheet reveals that he allegedly solicited payments from inmates and their families, utilizing online payment systems like Google Pay to facilitate transactions. Authorities are now awaiting governmental approval to suspend Kumar from his post to ensure an unimpeded investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)