Luminous Power Technologies Shines in Rajasthan with Solar Ventures

Luminous Power Technologies is set to install 350 MW of solar power projects in Rajasthan under the PM-KUSUM scheme. The project will generate significant energy and reduce CO₂ emissions. Execution is planned from the first quarter of 2026, marking a key milestone in India's solar capacity expansion efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Luminous Power Technologies has clinched significant orders to establish 350 MW of solar power projects in Rajasthan as part of the PM-KUSUM initiative, the company disclosed in a recent statement.

The solar installations will provide electricity to local distribution companies, highlighting a major stride in sustainable energy efforts. The company projects annual electricity generation between 500-560 million units, potentially decreasing CO₂ emissions by up to 4.59 lakh tonnes, akin to the effect of planting up to 22 million trees.

The project rollout will begin in early 2026. Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD of Luminous Power Technologies, touted the initiative as a major milestone. Launched in 2019, the PM-KUSUM scheme targets an addition of 34,800 MW of solar capacity by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

