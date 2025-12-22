Luminous Power Technologies Shines in Rajasthan with Solar Ventures

Luminous Power Technologies has clinched significant orders to establish 350 MW of solar power projects in Rajasthan as part of the PM-KUSUM initiative, the company disclosed in a recent statement.

The solar installations will provide electricity to local distribution companies, highlighting a major stride in sustainable energy efforts. The company projects annual electricity generation between 500-560 million units, potentially decreasing CO₂ emissions by up to 4.59 lakh tonnes, akin to the effect of planting up to 22 million trees.

The project rollout will begin in early 2026. Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD of Luminous Power Technologies, touted the initiative as a major milestone. Launched in 2019, the PM-KUSUM scheme targets an addition of 34,800 MW of solar capacity by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)