Sukhbir Singh Badal Criticizes New Employment Law and Calls for Restoration

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal criticizes the new VB-G RAM G Act, claiming it burdens states and impacts the poor. He demands restoration of the MGNREGA scheme for rural employment. Badal accuses the Punjab governments of economic mismanagement and alleges election malpractice by the ruling AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:23 IST
In a recent press briefing in Amritsar, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal, voiced strong opposition to the newly enacted Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act. Badal claimed that the legislation, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), would impose an unfair financial burden on the states while negatively impacting the poor.

Criticizing the central government's decision, Badal underscored that the previous MGNREGA scheme provided 100 days of employment with central funding, whereas the new act demands a 40% state expenditure contribution. He urged the government to revert to the previous scheme, asserting that it better supported rural communities.

Badal also accused the Punjab governments, including the current AAP and former Congress administrations, of damaging the state's economy. Highlighting the rejection of his party's candidates in recent elections, he alleged foul play and called for collective political opposition to the current employment act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

