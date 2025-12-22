Left Menu

Political Jibes Fly as 'Two Namoone' Jibe Stirs Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav by referring to them as 'two namoone'. The remarks came in response to SP's allegations of illegal codeine syrup trade, a charge denied by the BJP. Adityanath's comments caused controversy in the state assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-12-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unleashed a sharp political attack in the state assembly on Monday. Without directly naming them, he labeled Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav as 'two namoone' for allegedly fleeing the country during critical discussions.

These remarks were made in response to allegations by SP regarding the illegal trade of codeine cough syrup. SP claimed the trade was valued in thousands of crores and accused the ruling BJP government of negligence, an accusation it vehemently denied. Adityanath retorted, suggesting the issue was a politically motivated attack against his administration.

The exchange sparked further controversy as Akhilesh Yadav countered, describing the chief minister's comments as an admission of BJP's internal discord. He criticized BJP leaders for airing disputes publicly, cautioning them of possible repercussions. The tension between parties highlights ongoing rivalries as both sides jostle for political leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

