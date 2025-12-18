Left Menu

Political Sparring Intensifies Over Codeine Syrup Scandal

The political tension between Akhilesh Yadav and the BJP government escalates over allegations of a codeine syrup scam in Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak rebuffs Yadav's accusations, stating he is misled and criticizes his lust for power. Meanwhile, controversy continues over air quality and land mafia issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:56 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions have escalated in Uttar Pradesh as Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accuses the BJP government of sheltering those implicated in a codeine syrup scandal. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak retorted, alleging Yadav is 'completely misled' and driven by a 'lust for power.'

Pathak rejected Yadav's claims that the BJP is manipulating air quality data, clarifying that reports are generated by impartial sensors from the Central Pollution Control Board and IITs. He also highlighted the reclamation of over 68,000 acres of government land from land mafias using bulldozers.

Yadav has alleged that a codeine syrup scam, potentially worth crores, originated in a region close to Varanasi, the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He criticized the state government's inconsistent enforcement of law, questioning the absence of rapid action he claims is usually taken in high-profile cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

