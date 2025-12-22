Orban's Economic Gamble: Can Pensions Sweetener Secure Reelection?

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, is battling to rejuvenate the nation's sluggish economy amidst his campaign for reelection in April. While a recent pension boost momentarily improved his poll standings, his long-term control over Hungarian politics remains uncertain.

Despite a temporary decline in inflation, which dropped to within the central bank's target range, economic stagnation and low average salaries continue to fuel public dissatisfaction. Orban's opposition competitor, Tisza, is gaining traction, posing a significant challenge.

Critics argue that Orban's financial maneuvers are short-sighted and may exacerbate economic burdens long-term. The IMF predicts drastic borrowing increases if pension reforms are not executed, spotlighting the precarious balance Orban must navigate to maintain his political influence.