Delhi High Court Reopens National Herald Case Amid ED's Money Laundering Concerns
The Delhi High Court has issued notices to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi following the Enforcement Directorate's appeal against a trial court's decision in the National Herald case. The hearing, involving high-profile legal representations, questions the trial court's refusal to recognize ED's money laundering complaint without an FIR.
The Delhi High Court has issued notices to all parties named in the Enforcement Directorate's appeal, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, following a detailed presentation by the agency. The ED challenges a trial court's decision that denied taking notice of its money laundering complaint in the National Herald case.
In proceedings presided over by Justice Ravinder Dudeja, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta outlined the case's factual chronology, arguing that the trial court erred legally by not appreciating that cognisance taken by a competent court on a private complaint holds more weight than a mere FIR. Mehta contended that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act does not require an FIR for a scheduled offence, stressing that the issue needs deeper judicial scrutiny.
The ED's appeal against the Rouse Avenue Court's order focuses on the statutory framework that allows criminal proceedings through a police case or a private complaint. The refusal to recognize the ED's complaint against high-profile individuals, while considering the lack of an FIR legally significant, remains controversial.
