Congress Unveils Promises for Mumbai Civic Polls

The Congress party has released its manifesto for the upcoming Mumbai civic body polls, promising permanent immersion ponds for Chhath Puja, a transparent hawker policy, and protection for North Indians. Other pledges include better facilities for public transport drivers and cultural venues. Elections are scheduled for January 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:41 IST
In a bid to sway voters ahead of the Mumbai civic polls, the Congress has announced a series of promises in its newly unveiled manifesto. Key highlights include the establishment of permanent immersion ponds for Chhath Puja and the implementation of a transparent hawker policy, which aims to provide smart vending zones and digital licenses.

The manifesto further promises enhanced social protection for North Indians and improved amenities for auto and taxi drivers. Plans also include the construction of travelers' facilities for cultural events and weddings, along with affordable waiting halls for commuters during festive seasons.

The party asserts its commitment to the North Indian community, highlighting its history of providing political representation. With elections slated for January 15, the Congress is positioning itself as a champion of both cultural and economic concerns in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

