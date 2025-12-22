Congress Unveils Promises for Mumbai Civic Polls

In a bid to sway voters ahead of the Mumbai civic polls, the Congress has announced a series of promises in its newly unveiled manifesto. Key highlights include the establishment of permanent immersion ponds for Chhath Puja and the implementation of a transparent hawker policy, which aims to provide smart vending zones and digital licenses.

The manifesto further promises enhanced social protection for North Indians and improved amenities for auto and taxi drivers. Plans also include the construction of travelers' facilities for cultural events and weddings, along with affordable waiting halls for commuters during festive seasons.

The party asserts its commitment to the North Indian community, highlighting its history of providing political representation. With elections slated for January 15, the Congress is positioning itself as a champion of both cultural and economic concerns in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)