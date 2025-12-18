Uttarakhand Amendment Bill Controversy: Political Maneuverings and Communal Implications

In a surprising political maneuver, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) returned the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2025 to the state government. Citing clerical errors, the Governor's action has ignited a political firestorm accusing the BJP of orchestrating the move to keep it an election issue.

The bill, which aims to amend the existing Freedom of Religion Act for a second time, has been criticized by opposition parties as a thinly veiled attempt to target minority communities. The current provisions seek to impose severe penalties, including life imprisonment, for forced religious conversions.

Political reactions have been intense, with parties like the Congress and CPI (ML) condemning the bill. They accuse the BJP of using such legislative tactics to polarize voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections by presenting a divisive agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)