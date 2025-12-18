Uttarakhand Amendment Bill Controversy: Political Maneuverings and Communal Implications
The Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2025 has been returned by Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh due to clerical errors. The move has stirred political controversy, with accusations of communalism and strategic maneuvering by the BJP ahead of the elections. Opposition parties have criticized the bill as targeting specific communities.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising political maneuver, Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) returned the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill-2025 to the state government. Citing clerical errors, the Governor's action has ignited a political firestorm accusing the BJP of orchestrating the move to keep it an election issue.
The bill, which aims to amend the existing Freedom of Religion Act for a second time, has been criticized by opposition parties as a thinly veiled attempt to target minority communities. The current provisions seek to impose severe penalties, including life imprisonment, for forced religious conversions.
Political reactions have been intense, with parties like the Congress and CPI (ML) condemning the bill. They accuse the BJP of using such legislative tactics to polarize voters ahead of the upcoming assembly elections by presenting a divisive agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
