Nadda's Call to Action: Building a Developed India by 2047

BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda rallied party workers on Monday, emphasizing the importance of hard work and dedication towards achieving the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Upon his arrival at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore, Nadda was received warmly by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal, among others. The event was a testament to their united vision and purpose.

Nadda acknowledged the commitment of the party members and encouraged them to support the efforts of Chief Minister Yadav and Khandelwal in fortifying the party. Meanwhile, plans are underway for Nadda to inaugurate medical colleges across the state, a project utilizing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

