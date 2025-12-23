New South Wales Tightens Gun Laws Amid Terrorism Concerns

New South Wales is on the brink of enacting tougher gun regulations, banning terrorist symbols, and restricting protests after the state parliament's lower house passed a crucial bill late Monday. This move follows the tragic Bondi mass shooting that claimed 15 lives.

Supported by the opposition Liberal Party, the legislation restricts individuals to four firearms, except for farmers who can possess up to 10. The government's proactive stance is a response to public demand for stronger gun laws and measures against antisemitism.

The federal government has also committed to tighter gun controls but refrains from initiating a royal commission. Instead, an independent review of intelligence and law enforcement agencies has been announced, amid criticism over handling the rise in antisemitism.