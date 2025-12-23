Left Menu

New South Wales Tightens Gun Laws Amid Terrorism Concerns

In response to a shocking mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in Bondi, New South Wales has advanced legislation to impose stricter gun laws, ban terrorist symbols, and restrict protests. The bill, backed by the opposition and expected to pass the upper house, signals a unified push for tightening firearm regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 04:12 IST
New South Wales Tightens Gun Laws Amid Terrorism Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New South Wales is on the brink of enacting tougher gun regulations, banning terrorist symbols, and restricting protests after the state parliament's lower house passed a crucial bill late Monday. This move follows the tragic Bondi mass shooting that claimed 15 lives.

Supported by the opposition Liberal Party, the legislation restricts individuals to four firearms, except for farmers who can possess up to 10. The government's proactive stance is a response to public demand for stronger gun laws and measures against antisemitism.

The federal government has also committed to tighter gun controls but refrains from initiating a royal commission. Instead, an independent review of intelligence and law enforcement agencies has been announced, amid criticism over handling the rise in antisemitism.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025