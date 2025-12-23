Left Menu

Trump Unveils Visionary 'Golden Fleet' with USS Defiant

Former President Donald Trump has announced an ambitious plan to build a new class of large warships, labeled 'battleships', as part of his vision for a 'Golden Fleet'. The first ship, the USS Defiant, will feature advanced technologies, but faces challenges due to cost and development issues.

Updated: 23-12-2025 07:53 IST
Former President Donald Trump has put forth an ambitious plan for the U.S. Navy, introducing a new class of large warships termed as 'battleships' under the banner of a 'Golden Fleet'. Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump envisioned these as the largest and most powerful warships ever made.

The first of these ships, to be named USS Defiant, will surpass the World War II-era Iowa-class battleships in size and will be equipped with cutting-edge weaponry, including hypersonic missiles and rail guns. This announcement faces scrutiny, as the Navy has faced delays and financial overruns on previous projects.

While the Navy grapples with integrating new technologies, Trump and Navy Secretary John Phelan express confidence that the future fleet will carry forward the legacy of historic battleships, albeit equipped with modern weaponry. As design efforts commence, construction is envisioned to start in the early 2030s.

