CBS Pulls '60 Minutes' Segment Amid Political Controversy

CBS News pulled a '60 Minutes' segment on a Salvadoran mega prison shortly before its broadcast, raising accusations of political censorship. The piece, which aired in Canada, depicted allegations of torture among Venezuelan deportees held in the prison.

The segment's removal was attributed to the need for 'additional reporting,' a statement viewed with skepticism by correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who pointed to political motivations. Her assertions are tied to CBS's ownership links with President Trump's allies, fueling protests of manipulation over content aired by the network.

A new management under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, a controversial figure due to her media experience, has led to concerns over the direction of CBS News. The segment's delay has stirred debate on the extent of political influence over press freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)