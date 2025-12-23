Left Menu

CBS Pulls '60 Minutes' Segment Amid Political Controversy

A '60 Minutes' segment on a Salvadoran prison was pulled shortly before airing, amid allegations of political pressure. It was reported to depict harsh conditions for Venezuelan deportees. The move sparked accusations of political bias and censorship at CBS, under pressure from the network's ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 09:02 IST
CBS Pulls '60 Minutes' Segment Amid Political Controversy

CBS News pulled a '60 Minutes' segment on a Salvadoran mega prison shortly before its broadcast, raising accusations of political censorship. The piece, which aired in Canada, depicted allegations of torture among Venezuelan deportees held in the prison.

The segment's removal was attributed to the need for 'additional reporting,' a statement viewed with skepticism by correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi, who pointed to political motivations. Her assertions are tied to CBS's ownership links with President Trump's allies, fueling protests of manipulation over content aired by the network.

A new management under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, a controversial figure due to her media experience, has led to concerns over the direction of CBS News. The segment's delay has stirred debate on the extent of political influence over press freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025