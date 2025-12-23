Left Menu

Amit Shah's Haryana Visit: Major Events and Cultural Inaugurations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend multiple events in Panchkula, Haryana, on December 24, including a cooperative conference, a police parade, and unveiling Atal Vajpayee's statue. Additionally, he will inaugurate the significant Batadrava Cultural Project on December 29, developed to preserve Assamese culture.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Panchkula, Haryana, on December 24, for a series of official engagements. His itinerary includes a pivotal conference on the cooperative sector, the Haryana Police passing-out parade, and the unveiling of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue.

In the evening, Shah will attend the Haryana Police passing-out parade at Tau Devi Lal Stadium. Subsequently, he will inaugurate the Atal library and unveil Vajpayee's statue, alongside an exhibition and a blood donation camp at Atal Park. The day will conclude with his participation in a state-level event commemorating Veer Bal Diwas.

On December 29, Shah will inaugurate the Batadrava Cultural Project, a major initiative by the Assam Government. The project, developed on 162 bighas of reclaimed land at a cost of Rs 217 crore, aims to preserve the cultural legacy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva with modern facilities and spiritual elements.

