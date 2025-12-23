Amit Shah's Haryana Visit: Major Events and Cultural Inaugurations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Panchkula, Haryana, on December 24, for a series of official engagements. His itinerary includes a pivotal conference on the cooperative sector, the Haryana Police passing-out parade, and the unveiling of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue.

In the evening, Shah will attend the Haryana Police passing-out parade at Tau Devi Lal Stadium. Subsequently, he will inaugurate the Atal library and unveil Vajpayee's statue, alongside an exhibition and a blood donation camp at Atal Park. The day will conclude with his participation in a state-level event commemorating Veer Bal Diwas.

On December 29, Shah will inaugurate the Batadrava Cultural Project, a major initiative by the Assam Government. The project, developed on 162 bighas of reclaimed land at a cost of Rs 217 crore, aims to preserve the cultural legacy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva with modern facilities and spiritual elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)