Protests Erupt After Lynching of Hindu Man Sparks Outrage

In a dramatic show of unrest, hundreds of demonstrators from the VHP and Bajrang Dal clashed with police near the Bangladesh High Commission in protest against the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh. Emotions ran high as protesters shouted slogans, demanding justice for the deceased.

The lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old worker accused of blasphemy, has incited outrage among Hindu communities. The gruesome incident saw Das beaten, hanged, and his body set aflame by a mob in Mymensingh, starkly highlighting minority tensions in the region.

Supporters called for strict action from both Bangladeshi and Indian governments, seeking protection for Hindus. Protesters decried the violence and accused Bangladeshi authorities of negligence, warning of escalated demonstrations if their demands were not addressed.

