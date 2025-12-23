Harbhajan Singh and Tom Moody Critique Kohli's White-Ball Tenure

In a recent discussion on the 'Rise of Champions' program aired on JioHotstar, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and ex-Aussie cricketer Tom Moody evaluated Virat Kohli's tenure as India's white-ball captain. As India gears up for the ICC T20 World Cup next year, the cricketing veterans aired concerns about Kohli's captaincy that did not secure major trophies, despite his success as a Test captain.

Harbhajan highlighted missed opportunities, pointing to India's significant losses in key ICC tournaments under Kohli. He remarked on the team's potential to win multiple trophies, given the talent at Kohli's disposal during his leadership. Sanjay Manjrekar echoed similar sentiments, criticizing team selection during the Kohli-Shastri era.

However, perspective diverges as South African icon and friend of Kohli, AB de Villiers, offered a defense. De Villiers criticized the singular focus on World Cup victories as a measure of a captain's success. Meanwhile, Moody concluded that the Kohli era, while marked by high expectations, resulted in tangible disappointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)