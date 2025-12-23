Left Menu

Harbhajan Singh and Tom Moody Critique Kohli's White-Ball Tenure

Former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Tom Moody express disappointment over Virat Kohli's leadership as India's white-ball captain, emphasizing missed opportunities for trophy wins. While some critique team decisions, AB de Villiers defends Kohli from being judged solely on World Cup victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:32 IST
Harbhajan Singh and Tom Moody Critique Kohli's White-Ball Tenure
Virat Kohli. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent discussion on the 'Rise of Champions' program aired on JioHotstar, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and ex-Aussie cricketer Tom Moody evaluated Virat Kohli's tenure as India's white-ball captain. As India gears up for the ICC T20 World Cup next year, the cricketing veterans aired concerns about Kohli's captaincy that did not secure major trophies, despite his success as a Test captain.

Harbhajan highlighted missed opportunities, pointing to India's significant losses in key ICC tournaments under Kohli. He remarked on the team's potential to win multiple trophies, given the talent at Kohli's disposal during his leadership. Sanjay Manjrekar echoed similar sentiments, criticizing team selection during the Kohli-Shastri era.

However, perspective diverges as South African icon and friend of Kohli, AB de Villiers, offered a defense. De Villiers criticized the singular focus on World Cup victories as a measure of a captain's success. Meanwhile, Moody concluded that the Kohli era, while marked by high expectations, resulted in tangible disappointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025