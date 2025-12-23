Left Menu

Dramatic Escape and Arrest: A Day in the Life of a Criminal in Uttar Pradesh

Shivam Bharati, a criminal with a reward on his head, managed to escape after a court appearance in Uttar Pradesh due to security lapses. Although injured, his escape was brief as he was apprehended again after injuring himself while attempting to flee the court premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:34 IST
Dramatic Escape and Arrest: A Day in the Life of a Criminal in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic sequence of events, a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 escaped after being presented in court in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, due to what is being cited as a security lapse.

The fugitive, identified as Shivam Bharati, managed to briefly evade capture, despite being injured in a police encounter and later re-arrested, police officials reported.

The incident led to the suspension of two sub-inspectors and a constable for negligence, while an FIR was registered against them. Bharati, with various charges including attempted murder, was earlier apprehended after an armed confrontation with the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025