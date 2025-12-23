Dramatic Escape and Arrest: A Day in the Life of a Criminal in Uttar Pradesh

In a dramatic sequence of events, a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 escaped after being presented in court in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, due to what is being cited as a security lapse.

The fugitive, identified as Shivam Bharati, managed to briefly evade capture, despite being injured in a police encounter and later re-arrested, police officials reported.

The incident led to the suspension of two sub-inspectors and a constable for negligence, while an FIR was registered against them. Bharati, with various charges including attempted murder, was earlier apprehended after an armed confrontation with the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)